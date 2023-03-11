Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to following a series of indecent of exposure offences in south west London.

All the offences took place on Saturday 21 January and involved a man on a bicycle approaching lone women and masturbating in front of them.

Details of the offences:

At around 1pm, a woman in her 30s was walking down Eccleston Squre, Pimlico when she heard a man behind her say 'excuse me'. She turned to see the suspect standing next to a bike, exposing himself and masturbating in her direction.

At around 10:40pm, two women in their 20s called the police to report a man masturbating in public on Fulham Road, Chelsea. When one of the women said she would be calling the police, the suspect made off on a bike.

At around 10:50pm, a woman in her 30s was walking down Elystan Street, Chelsea when a man cycled towards her with his hand in his pocket. When she looked back she could see the suspect was masturbating.

Detective Constable Gabrielle James, from Central West CID, said: "These are extremely serious crimes which have understandably had a significant impact on the women involved.

"We are very grateful that they came forward and reported these offences so we can use all the resources at our disposal to identify and arrest the man involved.

"We worked quickly to identify this as a linked series and we are now urging anyone who believes they may recognise the man in this image or who has been subject to a similar offence to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 7110/21JAN23.

