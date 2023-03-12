Four people have been arrested after a car mounted the pavement, hitting two people, during a disturbance in Wembley.

Police were called to reports of a fight and road traffic collision on Wembley High Road at around 1:30am on Sunday 12 March.

Upon arrival, emergency services had to deal with a "large and challenging" crowd of people.

The two injured people - a man and a woman, both in their 50s - were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries, while the man’s condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Met’s North West CID. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and they remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation or any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 541/12March.