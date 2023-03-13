Who is he? Police hunt hat-wearing man over 'string of sex acts' in Chelsea

Police have issued an E-fit image of a man they want to find after a string of sex acts in South London.

Officers said a man on a bike approached women walking alone in Chelsea before exposing himself.

The offences took place on Saturday 21 January and have had a "significant impact" on the women involved.

Detective Constable Gabrielle James, added: "These are extremely serious crimes which have understandably had a significant impact on the women involved. We are very grateful that they came forward and reported these offences to so we can use all the resources at our disposal to identify and arrest the man involved. "We worked quickly to identify this as a linked series and we are now urging anyone who believes they may recognise the man in this image or who has been subject to a similar offence to contact us as soon as possible."

The first offence was carried out at lunchtime as a woman in her 30s was walking down Eccleston Squre when she heard a man behind her say ‘excuse me’. She turned to see the suspect standing next to a bike exposing himself.

That night, two women in their 20s called police to report a man exposing himself on Fulham Road in Chelsea. When one of the women said she would be calling police, the suspect made off on a bike. Shortly after a woman in her 30s was walking down Elystan Street, Chelsea when a man cycled towards her with his hand in his pocket. When she looked back she could see the suspect was performing a sex act.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 7110/21JAN23

