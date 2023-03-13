Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch video report by Charlie Frost

A choir in Brixton is calling on more people in the black community to donate a kidney to a loved one.

Each member of the Black Living Donor Choir donated a kidney to their partner or relative when theirs was failing.

Charity Kidney Care UK says black people are five times more likely to develop kidney failure than other communities and three times more likely to need a kidney transplant.

Vicky Gordon who donated to her husband told ITV News London: "It was the best thing I have ever done, it was scary but it was a good scary because at the end of the day I look back and it has benefitted him, my children, his family.

"It had had a ripple effect everybody has benefited from it and he s doing really, really well."

Dela Idowu set up the Black Living Donor Choir last year driven by a desire to help transform people's lives.

She said: "Having surgery is difficult but if you've got somebody within your family that needs a transplant you can change their life, transform their life by becoming a living donor.

"It is just an amazing thing to do!"

Members of the choir described their involvement as "enlightening and fun" as each person involved represents a life saved.

They are hoping more people will join them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…