Rishi Sunak’s family was “reminded of the rules” around walking a dog on a lead when in Hyde Park, the Metropolitan Police said.

It comes after a video was shared on the social media website TikTok appearing to show the prime minister and his family allowing their pet dog to roam freely while in a royal park.

The video focuses on a notice board saying “Dogs must be kept on leads” before showing Mr Sunak and what appears to be his wife putting the dog on a leash.

It was shared by a TikTok user who wrote: "Lol as if Rishi Sunak put his dog on the lead when he saw me filming the sign saying dogs must be on a lead."

The latest incident comes after Mr Sunak was fined by police in January for failing to wear a seatbelt in a car.

He was also fined last year for attending a gathering during lockdown at Downing Street.

A Met spokesman said: “We are aware of a video showing a dog being walked off the lead in Hyde Park.

“An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules.

"The dog was put back on the lead.”

Downing Street refused to say if Mr Sunak would apologise for breaking the rules.

The PM's spokesman said: "I'm not going to be commenting on the filming of the Prime Minister and his family.

"You can see the video, which speaks for itself."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…