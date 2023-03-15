Council places 24/7 security team at 120-year old tree to stop environmentalists

Play Brightcove video

Haringey Council are in dispute with activists over an 120-year-old tree which is now surrounded by security guards with a watchtower, ITV London's Sam Holder reports

An 120-year old tree has been surrounded by a 24 /7 security team as a row between Haringey Council and local environmentalists escalates. The tree on Oakfield Road, Stroud Green, was occupied by the Haringey Tree Protectors group for nearly a year in a bid to stop it being felled. Haringey Council took possession of the tree early on Sunday and surrounded it with security guards and a makeshift fortified watchtower. The council fears it could face a £400,000 insurance claim if the tree isn't cut down due to potential subsidence to two nearby properties. But locals have refused to give up and are awaiting the results of an Ombudsman investigation, as ITV London reports.

