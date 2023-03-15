How 24-hour strike is impacting public transport across London

Commuters in London are facing chaos as a 24-hour strike by Tube drivers and station staff began this morning.

Al London Underground lines have been suspended, leaving other transport services in the capital particularly busy.

Large queues of people were seen forming outside bus stops this morning, as the shutdown brought traffic to a standstill in some areas.

It comes as hundreds of thousands of workers are striking on Budget Day across a number of sectors, in what could be the biggest walkout in the current wave of industrial action.

Here's how London's transport services are affected by strike action

Tube

All lines across the Tube network are suspended.

Commuters have been advised to plan ahead, check TFL's website and leave more time for their journeys.

London Overground

Services are expected to run as normal, but they will be busier than usual, with large queues at some stations.

Some services won't be able to stop at all of their usual stations due to Tube station closures.

Elizabeth Line

No services running between Paddington and Abbey Wood after 10.30pm due to strike action.

Services are likely to be busier than usual, and some services may not be able to stop at some stations due to Tube station closures.

DLR and trams

DLR and tram services are expected to run as usual, but services are likely to be busy due to increased demand.

Buses

Expected to run as normal but services will be busier, particularly from mainline stations.

Passengers should leave extra time for their journeys as some buses may not stop because they are full.

Teachers, university lecturers, civil servants, junior doctors, London Underground drivers and BBC journalists are among those downing tools as anger mounts over issues including pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Members of the Aslef and RMT transport unions are striking over pensions and planned changes to staffing on the London Underground network.

Transport for London (TfL) has said no cuts to pensions have been planned, but it is reviewing its scheme as a condition of a funding settlement agreed with central government.

The funding deal was signed to keep services running after they were hit financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More disruption is anticipated for commuters travelling to London on Thursday, when rail workers represented by the RMT union are due to walk out.

The union which represents 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operators rejected offers from employers last week, in an ongoing dispute over pay, job security and working conditions.

