A 19-year-old man has been charged over a drive-by shooting outside a church in central London that saw a seven-year-old girl shot.

Alrico Nelson Martin, from Kilburn, north-west London, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today accused of possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and six counts of conspiracy to wound with intent.

The Metropolitan Police said two other men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Four women and two girls, aged 11 and seven, were shot outside a funeral at St Aloysius Church in Phoenix Road, Euston, on Saturday, 14 January.

None of their injuries were life-threatening, although one of the women, aged 48, remains in hospital.

St Aloysius Roman Catholic Church on Phoenix Road Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The memorial service was a Requiem Mass for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, Fresia Calderon, 50, who died in November.

Ms Sanchez suffered from leukaemia for three years before succumbing to the disease after her mother died suddenly from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3357/14JAN, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on January 15 has been released on bail until April.

