Boris Johnson re-selected for Uxbridge seat

Boris Johnson has been re-selected as the Conservative candidate in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

His reselection in the London seat comes following speculation that the former prime minister might seek out a safer seat, ahead of the next general election.

“I can confirm Boris Johnson has been reselected as the Conservative candidate in Uxbridge and South Ruislip,” a spokesman said.

While Mr Johnson holds a 7,000 vote majority, his seat is seen as a target for Labour at the next election.

Allies of Mr Johnson have always rejected any suggestion he would seek a new or safer seat, despite persistent speculation.

Since leaving office last September, Mr Johnson has declared more than £1 million in speaking fees.

He has also made a number of public interventions since exiting Downing Street.

Earlier this month, Mr Johnson criticised the deal with the EU Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed to replace elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

