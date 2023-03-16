A fresh strike by rail workers and the delayed reopening on the Tube after Wednesday's walkout brought chaos to London's Thursday morning rush hour.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at 14 train operating companies are striking in a long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Three in five train services were cancelled on Thursday and trains that were running started later than normal, at about 7.30am, and will finish around 6.30pm.

Services on Friday morning may also be disrupted because much of the rolling stock will not be at the right depots. Passengers have also been warned to expect disruption on future strike dates – Saturday March 18, Thursday March 30 and Saturday April 1.

London Underground were suspended on Wednesday and strike action continued to delay services on Thursday. The Piccadilly Line did not resume until about 9am, leaving frustrated commuters locked out of Tube stations.TfL said passengers could expect disruption throughout the morning.

The national rail strike comes as teachers in England and university staff continue a two-day walkout.

People on strike during a rally in Trafalgar Square, central London. Credit: PA

Steve Montgomery, who chairs the Rail Delivery Group, said: “This latest round of strikes will be a further inconvenience to our customers, who have already experienced months of disruption, and cost our people even more money at a time they can least afford it. “They will also be asking why the RMT leadership blocked the chance to resolve this dispute by refusing to give their members – many of whom would have benefited from a 13% increase – a say on their own deal. “Unfortunately, while we will pull out all the stops to keep as many trains running as possible, there will be reduced services across many parts of the rail network on all four strike days, so our advice is to check before you travel.” A Department for Transport spokesman said: “RMT members at train operating companies are being denied a say on their own future, while being forced to lose more pay through avoidable strike action.

Empty platforms in Paddington station in London. Credit: PA

“We urge the RMT’s executive to put the Rail Delivery Group’s very fair offer to a democratic vote of their members, like it has on two separate occasions for RMT members working for Network Rail.” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Rail employers are not being given a fresh mandate by the government to offer our members a new deal on pay, conditions and job security. “Therefore, our members will now take sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months. “The government can settle this dispute easily by unshackling the rail companies. “However, its stubborn refusal to do so will now mean more strike action across the railway network and a very disruptive overtime ban. “Ministers cannot continue to sit on their hands hoping this dispute will go away as our members are fully prepared to fight tooth and nail for a negotiated settlement in the months."

Up to half a million teachers, lecturers, junior doctors, civil servants, London Underground drivers, BBC journalists and Amazon employees stopped work on Budget day. Union officials at a rally in London, attended by tens of thousands of strikers and supporters, said the strike sent a strong message to the government over its handling of the disputes.

