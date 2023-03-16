A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in a playground in Forest Gate in 2017.

The man has since been released under investigation, police said.

Corey Junior Davis, known as CJ, was shot in the head in a playground in Moore Walk, E7, on September 4, 2017.

More than five years after the fatal shooting, detectives investigating the shooting said the arrest was an "important development".

Corey had been staying with his grandfather metres away from the playground when he was shot. He died in hospital the following day.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "This is an important development in our investigation and demonstrates our commitment in our pursuit for justice for CJ and his family.

“We have informed them of this arrest and will continue to support them as our enquiries continue."

The investigation continues and anyone who can help officers is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3775.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

