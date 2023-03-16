Man jailed for 25 years for stabbing ex-girlfriend 18 times in 'savage attack'

A man from Tower Hamlets has been jailed for 25 years after stabbing his ex-girlfriend 18 times in a frenzied attack. Robin Ibrahim, 28, lured his former partner to him by promising to pay back a substantial amount of money he owed her.

He then subjected her to a brutal attack in a car park before members of the public intervened.

The victim was rushed to hospital and was given emergency surgery. She was subsequently discharged and continues to recover from her injuries.

Ibrahim pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place at Basildon Crown Court on September 22. Detective Constable Ollie Jones, the investigating officer from the East Area’s Public Protection team, said: “Ibrahim lied to his ex-girlfriend saying he had the substantial amount of money he owed her so she would agree to meet him.

"He then subjected her to a brutal, sustained attack where he stabbed her 18 times. I believe Ibrahim would’ve continued his savage attack had members of the public, including the victim’s sister, not rushed to her aid and detained Ibrahim until the police arrived.

“Aware of how dangerous Ibrahim was, officers from the East Area’s Public Protection team and CID worked together to carry out fast-time enquiries to gather enough evidence for him to be charged. Ibrahim eventually realised the overwhelming evidence against him and that he had no option but to plead guilty to his heinous crime. “I would like to commend the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout. I hope Ibrahim being jailed for a substantial amount of time gives her a small part of closure. I’d also like to praise the members of the public for the courage they showed in rushing to the victim’s aid on the day, preventing her from enduring further injuries or worse.” The court heard that on 28 June 2021, Ibrahim asked his ex-girlfriend to meet him outside a bank in High Street, Hornchurch, so he could give her the money he owed her. They had a conversation outside the bank before the victim and Ibrahim made their way back to a nearby car park in Billet Lane where her car was parked in order for him to pass over the money. When they got to the car park, Ibrahim grabbed a knife from his bag and stabbed her 18 times before he was stopped by members of the public. Officers arrested Ibrahim on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

