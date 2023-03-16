Play Brightcove video

On this month's The Late Debate with Simon Harris, the rise and rise of Wes Streeting - the deputy council leader turned shadow health secretary. We ask the Ilford North MP how he would tackle the growing list of problems circling the NHS. Also, Heathrow in limbo - why is there still no sign of the controversial third runway decades in the making? And, with more Tube and train strike misery what will it take to break the deadlock?