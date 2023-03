Train services will be hit by strike action again this weekend as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions on Saturday.

There will be some services, although many operators will only run trains for limited hours with many starting later and finishing much earlier than usual.

Those operators not involved in the dispute will see no major impact, but their services could be busier than normal due to timetable cuts elsewhere.

Here is a breakdown of train lines running to and from London.

– Avanti West Coast

One train per hour will run in both directions between London Euston and each of Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Preston.

A limited service will operate to and from Glasgow.

– c2c

No major impact.

– Caledonian Sleeper

No major impact.

– Chiltern Railways

No trains will run north of Banbury.

There will be one train per hour in both directions between London Marylebone and each of Aylesbury/Aylesbury Vale Parkway, Banbury and Oxford.

– East Midlands Railway

Just one train per hour will run in each direction between London St Pancras and both Kettering and Corby, although due to engineering works, there is a rail replacement bus service between Leicester and Kettering.

– Elizabeth line

Services will start later than normal.

– Gatwick Express

There will be no services but Southern will run trains between Gatwick Airport and London Bridge.

– Grand Central

Strike action will have little major effect on this line, but engineering works may impact your journey.

– Great Northern

There will be very few trains, with no services east of Ely to King’s Lynn.

– Great Western Railway

Trains will run between London Paddington and each of Bristol Parkway, Cardiff, Exeter via Bristol Temple Meads, Newbury and Oxford.

The only other routes open will be between West Ealing and Greenford, Slough and Windsor, Maidenhead and Marlow, Twyford and Henley, Reading and Basingstoke, Cardiff and Westbury, and Plymouth and Newton Abbot.

– Greater Anglia

Some routes will have a reduced frequency, but many will have a normal or near-normal service.

– Heathrow Express

No major impact.

– London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

A limited timetable will be in operation.

This includes the London King’s Cross-Edinburgh route having a total of just 16 trains across both directions.

– London Northwestern Railway

Services will run between London Euston and Northampton.

– London Overground

No major impact.

– Lumo

No major impact.

– Merseyrail

No major impact.

– South Western Railway

There will be a significantly reduced service and only between London Waterloo and both Hounslow and Woking, and between Basingstoke and Southampton, Guildford and Woking, and Salisbury and Basingstoke.

– Southeastern

No trains will run on the vast majority of the network in Kent and East Sussex.

There will be two trains per hour in each direction for most of Saturday on these lines: Bexleyheath, Bromley North, Bromley South, Sidcup and Woolwich.

On the high speed line there will be two trains per hour to and from Ashford International and four per hour to and from Ebbsfleet International.

On the Sevenoaks line there will be two trains per hour to and from Sevenoaks and four per hour to and from Orpington.

– Southern

Due to engineering work there will be very few local stopping services in south London.

No trains will serve Clapham Junction or Victoria, with most diverted to London Bridge.

– Stansted Express

Services will run between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport from 7am to 11pm.

– Thameslink

Services will be split north and south, with nothing running between London St Pancras and London Bridge.

