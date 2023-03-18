A fifth person has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in south-east London.

Kai Osibodu, 23, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder following the death of Kai McGinley in Erith.

Mr McGinley was found with gunshot wounds in Pembroke Road at around 8.50pm on February 9.

Ambulance crews also attended and medics attempted to treat Mr McGinley, but he died at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police previously charged four people in connection with the shooting.

Enriko Spahiu, 20, of Elmhurst, Belvedere and Jalees Selby-Gangera, 18, of Woodfield Close, Erith were charged with murder and attempted murder on March 9.

A police cordon at the scene in Pembroke Road, Erith, London Credit: Lauren Shirreff/PA Wire/PA Images

Connor Brooks, 20, of Horsa Road, Erith, and Bradlee Reeve, 33, of Chapman Road, Erith, were charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder on March 11.

A plea hearing is scheduled for May 30 at the Old Bailey with a trial to follow at the same court on January 3 2024.

Officers have also arrested three other people in connection to the murder, who have since all either been bailed or released without further action.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on March 9, and a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Both have been bailed pending further inquiries.

A 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was released with no further action.

Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Osibodu, of Riverdale Road, Erith, south-east London, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, speaking to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the brief hearing.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance at the Old Bailey on March 21.

