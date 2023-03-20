Rail strikes: March and April dates and train lines affected

More rail strikes are on the way despite members of the RMT in Network Rail voting overwhelmingly to accept an offer to end their long-running dispute.

RMT members working for 14 train companies have still not reached agreement and are due to strike on Thursday 30 March and Saturday 1 April.

The action is due to last 24 hours meaning severe disruption on strike days and on the days each side as services wind down and return to normal.

London commuter lines due to be affected are:

c2c

Greater Anglia

GTR (which operates Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink)

Southeastern

South Western Railway

Heathrow Express, Elizabeth Line and London Overground are due to run as normal.

Elsewhere across the UK

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

LNER

Northern Trains

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Strike action and the inspiring solidarity and determination of members has secured new money and a new offer which has been clearly accepted by our members and that dispute is now over.

“Our dispute with the train operating companies remains firmly on and our members’ recent highly effective strike action across the 14 train companies has shown their determination to secure a better deal.

“If the Government now allows the train companies to make the right offer, we can then put that to our members, but until then the strike action scheduled for March 30 and April 1 will take place.

“The ball is in the Government’s court.”

Passengers are advised to check before they travel on strike day as services can vary between train operating companies.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Unfortunately RMT members who work for train operating companies are not being given the same chance [as Network Rail members] to bring their dispute to an end. That’s because the RMT has refused to put the Rail Delivery Group’s very similar offer to a vote, denying these members the pay rise they deserve.

“That’s why I am once again urging the RMT to call off their upcoming strikes across train operating companies, put the Rail Delivery Group offer to a vote, and give all of their members a say.”

