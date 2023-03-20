A train service temporarily ground to a halt on Sunday between Dartford and London Victoria after a startled dog ran under one of the carriages.

Staff at Southeastern posted a picture of the pet on the line after the animal ended up on the line between Eltham and Kidbrooke.

A response team from Network Rail was sent to the scene in South East London to safely remove the dog.

The photo shows the animal sat between rail lines looking too scared to move without being encouraged out.

The dog pictured with one of its rescuers Credit: Southeastern trains

A short time later Southeastern posted a photo of the relieved dog and one of its rescuers.

"Thank you to everyone for their patience and those involved in rescuing and re-uniting the dog," the rail operator said.

