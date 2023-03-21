Play Brightcove video

Part of London's West End was decked out for the first time tonight with lights to celebrate the start of Ramadan.

The illuminating idea is run by non-profit organisation Ramadan Lights UK who previously took the lights to Henlys Corner and Trafalgar Square.

On Tuesday night the focus was on Coventry Street which links Piccadilly and Leicester Square.

Aisha Desai, who started the campaign three years ago said: "As a child, a trip into central London to see the festive lights was an annual treat. My sister and I would lie in the back of the car looking at the lights through the sunroof. It was magical.

"As a proud Muslim, I wanted to bring some of that magic to my community. And three years ago that journey began. With all of your support, we have gone from strength to strength. This year we are looking to take it even further!

"We would love as many people as possible to join us on our journey."

