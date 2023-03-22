A man has died after being stabbed in the heart near a busy north London Tube station.

The victim, believed to be Stefan Stelian Moraru, 44, a Romanian national, was attacked as Monday's morning rush hour was about to get underway.

Police were called to Chandos Avenue in Barnet and homicide detectives from Specialist Crime have taken over the investigation. There have been no arrests.

A post mortem established the cause of death was a single stab wound to the heart.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said: "I would like to appeal to any witnesses who were in the area of Chandos Avenue and Whetstone High Street, N20 on Sunday, 19 March at approximately 10.30pm.

"Our enquiries suggest there was a disturbance or altercation on Chandos Avenue at or about this time and we are seeking any witnesses to this.

"I am particularly interested in anyone who may have had a dashcam when travelling through either of these roads at the time."

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD968/20Mar, or call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know