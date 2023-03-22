A search is underway to find family and relatives of a Second World War pilot who died alone in his London flat just before Christmas.

Former Flight Sergeant Peter Brown, 96, was one of the last so-called 'Pilots of the Caribbean'.

Westminster City Council, the RAF and Black History enthusiasts are working together to plan his funeral but so far no relatives have been found.

"Mr Brown was one of the many servicemen and women who volunteered from the West Indies and across the former colonies to fight for the UK and the world at a time of its greatest need," said Lord Mayor of Westminster, Hamza Taouzzale.

"We owe him – and the many others like him – a huge debt of gratitude. His obvious modesty meant that we did not know of his actions until after his passing.

"As the first citizen of Westminster, I shall attend his funeral," he added.

A search for Flight Sergeant Peter Brown's family is underway Credit: Handout

MPs have also joined the campaign to find Sergeant Brown's family, including Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Johnny Mercer and Tom Tugendhat, who were involved with the armed forces.

Mr Brown was around 17-years-old when he first joined the RAF and was reportedly trained in Jamaica and Canada.

According to a GoFundMe page an estimated 10,000 people left their families and homes in the Caribbean to join the British armed forces, working behind the scenes and on the frontline.

Some, like Mr Brown, settled in the UK and are known as the Windrush Generation.

A statement added: "Mr Brown bravely answered the call and battled for us; together we want to do this last battle for him.

"We're appealing to the public to help us raise funds to commission an inscribed book of remembrance, as a lasting testimony of his memory."

Flight Sergeant Brown's Funeral Service will take place at Mortlake Crematorium on Wednesday 29th March at midday.

If you can help find his family or relatives contact the Royal Air Forces Association Jamaica (580) Branch

