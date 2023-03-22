Seven held after Extinction Rebellion paint protests target newspaper offices

Seven people have been arrested after spray-painting newspaper offices in London.

Extinction Rebellion protesters, some armed with fire extinguishers, threw green paint over the offices of the Sun, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph on Wednesday morning.

The seven were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, the Metropolitan Police said.

Three people were held outside the Telegraph’s offices in Victoria, two outside the News UK offices in London Bridge, and two outside the Daily Mail’s offices in Kensington.

They claimed the protests were about the “suppression of truth on climate crisis” in the tabloid media.

Extinction Rebellion says it plans further action and a large protest called The Big One will descend on Parliament next month.

The activists say dozens of NGOs, trade unions and other groups have committed to join them in April to protest against climate change, the cost-of-living crisis, attacks on democracy and “shredding” of public services.

