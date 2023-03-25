A man has been found guilty of murder after another man was found fatally stabbed in an Ealing pub.

Timothy Simon, 59, was convicted of the murder of Wayne Phillips at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday 24 March.

Mr Phillips was found suffering from stab injuries, including a wound to his heart, inside the Star and Scorpion pub, on Uxbridge Road, Easling, at 11.55pm on Saturday 23 July 2022.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service staff attended the scene and tried to resuscitate Mr Phillips - but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simon, from Islington, was arrested the next day (24 July 2022) and charged with the murder the following day.

A post-mortem examination would later find the cause of death to have been blood loss and stab wound to the heart.

Victim Wayne Phillips who was killed by Simon Credit: Metropolitan Police

During the trial, the court heard how police inquiries found on the night of the murder Mr Phillips and two female companions had arrived at a pub on Uxbridge Road where they were attending a birthday party.

They brought presents from the boot of their car and entered the pub greeting people at the entrance.

Within minutes of arrival at the venue Mr Phillips was approached by Simon and the men fought briefly before Wayne collapsed having been stabbed in the chest.

Simon left the scene but was later arrested and charged by police.

The killer and the victim were known to each other -but their relationship was not a friendly one.

This was largely due to the defendant having had a relationship with Wayne’s long-term partner – a situation that Simon could not accept.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson said: “This was a senseless murder that was committed for no other reason than insecurity.

"Timothy Simon’s actions have left Wayne Phillips’s loved ones devastated and even now, almost a year on, they continue to struggle to come to terms with their loss. Our thoughts are with them today.”

He added: “The entire encounter was captured on CCTV and although Simon maintained at trial that the folding knife was not his, he could be seen initially making a stabbing motion with his right hand, before extending the blade and using it to stab Mr Phillips.

“I am pleased that the right verdict was reached and that Wayne Phillips' loved ones may find a small measure of comfort in knowing that the man who took Wayne from them has been held to account.”

Simon was remanded to appear at the same court on 5 April for sentencing.

