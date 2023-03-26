Play Brightcove video

ITV News report on the delay in the funeral of former Flight Sergeant Peter Brown after a touching appeal for mourners led to a surge in those wanting to attend his funeral after he died alone before Christmas

The funeral of one of the RAF's last black World War 2 veterans is to be moved as large crowds are expected to attend the service.

Organisers of former Flight Sergeant Peter Brown's funeral were inundated with requests to attend his service after he died alone aged 96 at his flat in Maida Vale, west London.

The service was due to take place in the 140-capacity chapel in Mortlake, south-west London on Wednesday.

Former Flight Sergeant Peter Brown, 96, was one of the last so-called 'Pilots of the Caribbean' Credit: Handout

But now Westminster City Council has said a new date and venue are being arranged and it is working with the RAF and Ministry of Defence to ensure Brown was given the “sendoff he deserves”.

The council is working with the RAF and Black History enthusiasts to find relatives.

Lord Mayor of Westminster Hamza Taouzzale said: "Mr Brown was one of the many servicemen and women who volunteered from the West Indies and across the former colonies to fight for the UK and the world at a time of its greatest need.

"We owe him – and the many others like him – a huge debt of gratitude. His obvious modesty meant that we did not know of his actions until after his passing.

"As the first citizen of Westminster, I shall attend his funeral."

Mr Brown, born in 1926 in Jamaica, joined the RAF aged 17 and was reportedly trained in Jamaica and Canada.

He trained as a wireless operator/air gunner and was posted to RAF Scampton.

The funeral had been due to take place in a 140-capacity chapel in Mortlake on Wednesday Credit: Handout

After the war ended, he re-enlisted in the RAF, working as a signaller.

A Westminster City Council spokesperson said: “Details of the future date and venue are still being finalised but will be announced as soon as possible.

"We are looking to secure a venue closer to Mr Brown’s home in Westminster. Westminster City Council, which is legally responsible for the funeral, said it became clear that the original plans were too small after a hugely successful callout for mourners by the media and online.

“We really want to thank the group that has convened to support the council in making arrangements.

"Additional time will allow the council to work with well-wishers, community groups and the military to give Mr Brown the sendoff he deserves.

“The priority remains to provide Mr Brown a fitting, dignified funeral and allow everyone who wishes to pay their respects the chance to do so.”

The council said it did not believe the chapel would be able to accommodate the number of people planning to attend.

A campaign had been launched in The Sun to find Brown’s surviving family members so that they could attend his funeral.

Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, alongside the MPs Johnny Mercer and Tom Tugendhat, who all served in the armed forces, tweeted their support in the search for his family.

Rishi Sunak said Mr Brown was an example “of the selfless contribution of all Commonwealth personnel who have served the RAF."

He added: "I hope that the nation gets behind this Sun campaign.

"We’ve also arranged for a RAF trumpeter to attend the funeral, alongside a senior RAF officer.”

