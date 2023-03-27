A woman was left bleeding after being punched in the face during an unprovoked assault in South London.

Police want to find a man seen on CCTV following the attack on Queenstown Road in Battersea.

Officers say the victim was walking along the street when she felt a hard thud on the right side of her body.

She looked up and made eye contact with a man who then punched her in the face.

The attacker tried to approach the victim again but eventually left the scene after two cyclists intervened.

The man lingered in the area before walking off towards Prince Wales Drive. He is described as black, about 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, and aged in his 20s.

A man loitered at the scene after the attack Credit: Met Police

Detective Constable Cameron Barclay, the investigating officer from the South West area’s CID, said: “This was a violent, unprovoked attack on the victim, which left her shocked and in a considerable amount of pain. I’d like to thank the members of the public for rushing to her aid.

“We are keen to speak to the man in the images about the incident, and we are now calling on the public to help us identify him. If you are the man in the photos, or if you think you know who he is, then please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the images, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6317/24Jun22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

