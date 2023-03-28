A heartless person unloaded a bottle of ketchup all over a homeless woman's bed in East London.

The rough sleeper had their bed made with a roll matt, blanket, and sleeping bag in a doorway outside Al's Pie and Mash shop on Hornchurch High Street.

But one woman walked past and found it covered in the sticky red tomato sauce.

She said: "Why are people so cruel? All their possessions covered in ketchup. When I walked back past someone had dropped off another duvet (in the orange bag). As if their life isn't hard enough."

The vile act had Hornchurch residents fuming, with some calling it 'sick' and others 'nasty'.

One woman said: "That is sick. Why would some human being do this? Imagine if he had to live like this. Makes me sick."

Another added: "There are some nasty people out there." One more chimed in: "That is horrific. Evil people in this world."

One wrote: "Why are people so evil, the lady that sleeps there has fallen on bad times like so many other people. Hope you're pleased with what you done, karma will get you."

Another added: "It's horrifying to think of how vile some people are that live amongst us. Really makes me sad."

Others rushed in to say they would help the homeless woman by dropping off food and warm clothes.

One wrote: "I saw this earlier and have dropped off a bag with a duvet and pillow and a couple of jumpers, I am going to go back tomorrow and hopefully drop a bag of supplies. Poor person, I can’t believe someone could be so cruel to do this. If anyone has any information as to whether this is a man or woman’s stuff please let me know so I can bring some extra bits."

