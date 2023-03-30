Play Brightcove video

'Don't panic!' the RSPCA told ITV News London if you see a skunk on the loose

A runaway skunk is on the loose in London after being spotted scurrying around a pavement in Muswell Hill.

Skunk sightings in the capital are extremely rare which means most Londoners won't know what to do if they spot the distinctive black and white furry creature.

Animal charity, the RSPCA, said there were a few important steps people should follow to ensure both they and the animal don't get injured.

"If you do happen to see this skunk in London the most important thing to do is keep your distance," the RSPCA's Evie Button told ITV News London.

"Like any wild animal they can scratch and bite, particularly if they are stressed.

"And as skunks are famous for they will spray their scent as a defence which can be very smelly!" she explained.

There have only been a handful of skunk sightings in the UK and the creatures have turned up in some pretty unexpected places, including a branch of DIY store B&Q.

"They were skunks that have escaped from their owners or perhaps even released deliberately," Evie explained.

Unless breeding skunks are solitary animals Credit: Unsplash

"We had some reported in Colchester (Essex) last year and the year before that a skunk was found at B&Q in Nottinghamshire!" she added.

The RSPCA said there was no reason to be scared of London's runaway skunk which was likely to be "feeling scared".

Evie added: "This escaped skunk is perhaps in an unfamiliar area. It's likely they will try to run away from people, so don't get too close to them.

"But there's no reason to think they might harm you. This is the first case of an escaped skunk that I can recall in London."

The name skunk dates back to the 1630s and they can vary in size from about 40 to 94 cm. They are striped from birth and some are brown or grey and a few are cream. The most common colour is black and white.

They are generally solitary animals are are known for their ability to spray liquid with an unpleasant scent from their anal glands.

