Surrey vets remove dog's huge 4kg tumour weighing same as 16 packs of butter

A family's dog has been given a new lease of life at a Surrey animal hospital after having a 4kg tumour – weighing the same as 16 packs of butter – removed through specialist surgery.

Five-year-old Gordon setter Purdey had a tumour steadily growing on her right hand side virtually since birth, and despite an initial operation by a vet it carried on developing until it was as wide as her body. Although Purdey recovered well from the first procedure, she was still left with a visible growth and over the following year, the tumour – which was benign – grew enormously.

It was then that Purdey was referred to North Downs Specialist Referrals in Bletchingley, where animal surgeon Benito de la Puerta led the challenging treatment. Gerry Polton, hospital director at NDSR, said: “When Purdey came to us there was actually more breadth to her tumour than there was to the rest of her body.

“Poor Purdey had been living with this for her entire life. She bore it with such patience and stoicism, as dogs often do.

“We were determined to do what we could, provided unnecessary risks weren’t taken with her health or mobility.

X-ray show the size of the tumour Credit: BPM Media

“Our surgical team, led by Benito, knew it would be a challenging operation, not least because of the extensive nature of the tumour and the fact the growth had infiltrated Purdey’s chest wall, including her rib cage and the tissues around the nerves that move her right front leg. “Anaesthesia was also difficult because there was a huge weight on top of her chest which was compressing her lungs and affecting her breathing. In the end, the tumour was removed. The bit growing into her ribcage was removed entirely, while the surgery in the area of her armpit was extremely delicate. “It was obviously our goal to remove as much of the tumour as possible without threatening Purdey’s excellent quality of life. It was a real team effort and we’re thrilled to see that Purdey is doing exceptionally well. She should have many more years of living happily and healthily without that enormous growth affecting her every moment of every day.”

The dog was left needing stitches after the operation Credit: BPM Media

Purdey’s owner Sheila Bowen, who lives in Kent, said: "North Downs informed us of the surgery options and the team there were calm, knowledgeable and professional, so we knew we were in the right place.

“Of course, I was still concerned about the operation but the team at NDSR were amazing throughout the whole procedure and post-care. “Purdey is now back to her old self – she’s still lazy and loves the sofa, but she seems happier in herself and has more energy now.” Gerry added: “We will often compare large masses to everyday items; it helps us to comprehend the enormity of what we are dealing with. Purdey has effectively lost 16 packs of butter. It’s so nice she can now get back to enjoying her country life.”

