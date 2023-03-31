Blackwall Tunnel to close southbound for three nights

The Blackwall Tunnel will be closed southbound from Friday until Monday morning as a new walking and cycling bridge is built.

The major north-south London artery will be closed from 10pm on Friday 31 March until 5am on Monday 3 April as the bridge is constructed across the A102 in Greenwich.

The new bridge replaces the existing 1960s footbridge and has been designed to for those on foot or two wheels.

Drivers of HGVs, as well as vans more than two metres in height or weighing more than two tonnes, are advised to use the Dartford Crossing across the weekend where possible while the Woolwich Ferry will also operate a service every 15/20 minutes across the weekend between 7am and 6pm.

The northbound Blackwall Tunnel will remain open but are advised to seek alternate routes on Saturday night while the main bridge span is craned into place over the carriageway.

Carl Eddleston, director of network management and resilience at TfL said: "The Blackwall Tunnel is used by tens of thousands of vehicles every day and we appreciate that these works will be impactful for drivers across the weekend.

"Working with Riverlinx CJV, we have worked hard to try and minimise the potential disruption these will cause, such as putting on additional Woolwich Ferry services and ensuring a northbound route can be maintained across the weekend.

"We will also be taking full advantage of the closure to carry out range of additional works to the southbound Blackwall Tunnel that can only be carried out while the tunnel is closed."

Across the weekend, the route 108, the only bus route which operates through the Blackwall Tunnel, will be split, with services terminating at Canning Town station and North Greenwich.

A further closure of the Blackwall Tunnel will also be required in the summer when the existing footbridge will be removed.