Hunt for convicted burglar released from prison by mistake

A police hunt has been launched for a wanted 20-year-old man serving a sentence for assault, harassment and burglary who was released from prison "in error".

Police launched an appeal for find Rayon Newby, from east London, after he was released from HMP Thameside in Thamesmead on March 17 by mistake.

Police are appealing for help from the public to locate Newby, but have urged people not to approach him.

Newby has links to Tower Hamlets and Ilford, police said.

Police described him as "5ft 10in tall, of heavy build and a pierced left ear". He speaks with a London accent.

Anyone who sees him, or knows where he is should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 3195/30Mar.To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know