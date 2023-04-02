The Mayor of London is calling on the government to ensure Sarah Everard's killer doesn't get his £7,000-a-year police pension.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was given a whole life sentence after murdering 33-year-old Ms Everard in March 2021.

He's already been barred from accessing pension payments earned while at the London force, however Sadiq Khan believes Couzens qualifies for other payments due to his previous job at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC), where he worked for seven years.

Police regulations insist an officer's pension be taken away if they are convicted of an offence likely to damager trust in the service, but the CNC is overseen by a different authority, which ultimately falls under Energy Secretary Grant Shapps.

Sarah Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered by Wayne Couzens. Credit: PA Images

Mr Khan has now written to Mr Shapps saying it would be "totally unacceptable" if this happened.

In the letter, he wrote: "Whilst I understand the pension forfeiture arrangements are not straightforward, I seek your assurance that you will take all possible steps to ensure that Couzens is stripped of his pension.

"This is what the public would rightly expect. My officials have already made contact with officials in your department and continue to offer any assistance they can."

He's also suggested a review be carried out into the system and any appropriate changes be made.

Sadiq Khan's letter to Grant Shapps in full

I write about Wayne Couzens’ pension with the UK Atomic Energy Agency (UKAEA) as a result of his service in the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC).

I am sure that you shared my horror at the disturbing facts of the heinous crime committed by a serving police officer. While no sentence could ever make up for the terrible loss felt by Sarah Everard’s loved ones, it is only right that he spend the rest of his life in prison.

As you will be aware, I applied for and obtained from the Home Secretary a certificate of forfeiture in relation to Couzens’ pension with the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS). I note that Couzens joined the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) in 2011 as a Constable. When he transferred to the MPS in 2018, he did not transfer his pension service. It remains there and is not covered by the pension forfeiture certificate I was able to obtain, as it sits outside the normal police pension regulations. It is my understanding that Couzens has approximately seven years' pension service with the CNC and is entitled to a deferred pension.

I understand that the UKAEA, overseen by your Department, is the pension authority for the CNC Combined Pension Scheme of which Couzens is a member. Whilst I understand the pension forfeiture arrangements are not straightforward, I seek your assurance that you will take all possible steps to ensure that Couzens is stripped of his pension. This is what the public would rightly expect. My officials have already made contact with officials in your department and continue to offer any assistance they can.

I would urge you to conduct a review of the pension arrangements for the CNC so that it aligns the CNC position more closely with that of 'Home Office' forces and the provisions for pension forfeiture. In this regard, I am also suggesting changes to those pension forfeiture provisions. I attach my letter to the Home Secretary on what changes I would wish to see on police misconduct and pension regulations. I am copying this letter to the Home Secretary. I would be grateful if your reply to this letter could set out any intentions you have with respect of withholding Couzens' CNC pension.

