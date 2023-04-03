An aggravated burglary in Greenford is being linked to a series of incidents in west and north-west London after police found the actions in each case were similar. In each incident, a group of masked men have forced entry into homes and either threatened or sprayed residents with a corrosive substance, before fleeing.

The police have described the suspects as being dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas and gloves. They are believed to have fled in a dark-coloured vehicle. Police are trying to identify the people involved - making a public appeal for information. Specific incidents, which have occurred in the Harrow and Ealing area, have included an aggravated burglar around 11pm on Wednesday, March 29 in Highfield Avenue, NW11. It was reported that four men had forced entry into the property before threatening the resident with a knife. An unknown substance was thrown towards the victim, a woman aged in her 40s. A short time later police were alerted to an incident in Flamsted Avenue, Harrow. Four males forced entry into an address and stole a quantity of jewellery. There were no reports of any injuries. Just before 11pm on Thursday, March 30, four men were again reported to have broken into someone’s house in Lady Margaret Road, Southall.

Officers attended and it was reported that four men had broken into the property armed with a knife and a screwdriver. They sprayed a corrosive liquid into the face of a man who was at the address and stole a safe containing cash and jewellery. The man, aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital with facial injuries which were later assessed to be not life-threatening or life-changing. The fourth incident happened in Harrowdene Road, Harrow at around 8:45pm on Friday, March 31. Four males forced entry into a property and threatened the occupant with a liquid. Jewellery and other items were stolen before the group fled. No one was injured. The final incident happened only 20 minutes later when police were called to Greenford Road, UB6 after a group of men were reported to have forced entry to a residential address. Three female occupants - one in her 60s and two in their 20s - were assaulted with a corrosive substance. The victims were taken to hospital for injuries which were later assessed to be not life-threatening or life-changing. Detective Sergeant Huss Ahmed, North West Command Unit, said: "Local people have been rightly concerned following a number of incidents that have been reported online and on social media. We of course share that concern. "We can confirm we are treating five incidents across Harrow and Ealing as linked. We are advising local people to be vigilant but not alarmed - stay alert to your surroundings at night, keep doors locked and windows closed, and monitor any doorbell and security camera systems to check on any suspicious activity. "If you have information, video or images that you think could help us, it is vital that you report it to us immediately so that we can track down and arrest the poeple responsible." There have been no arrests at this time however, Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. If you have anything to report you can call 101 or tweet @MetCC with information, ref CAD8586/30Mar. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...