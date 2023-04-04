A former Metropolitan Police constable has been found guilty of raping a woman and admitted searching for her name in police records after the attack.

Ireland Murdock, who served in the force’s Central North Basic Command Unit before he was sacked, was found guilty of rape on Monday following a trial at Inner London Crown Court.

The 26-year-old will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday May 23.

Murdock raped the woman, whom he knew, on September 25 2021 while off duty, and when the offence was reported in January 2022 he tried to access a restricted crime report relating to her.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter, head of Central North BCU, said: “Murdock committed an absolutely atrocious offence, and caused his victim a lot of pain and fear. He betrayed everything we stand for and I am disgusted by his actions.

“I would like to thank the victim for her courage and bravery in coming forward. I would also like to thank those who investigated him for building such a strong case that led to him being found guilty.”

Murdock had already admitted unauthorised access of the computer system, and was sacked when he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Mr Carter said the officer had been suspended as soon as the allegations were made against him.

Murdock has now been placed on the barred list held by the College of Policing, meaning he can never return to the service.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know