A man in his 20s has been shot dead in south London. The man was found injured in Croydon Road, near the junction with Beddington Lane, Mitcham, just before 2.30am on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later. The Metropolitan Police said officers are working to inform his family. They have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or any passing drivers with relevant dash cam footage, to get in touch. Anyone with information can contact the Met police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting the reference CAD616/4Apr. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know