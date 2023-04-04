Two rescued after plane crashes into woods in East London

Two people were rescued after a light aircraft crashed into woods in East London on Tuesday afternoon.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to Aveley Road in Upminster shortly after the plane took off from a nearby aerodrome.

Station Commander Jeremy Davies, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked with partners to release a man and a woman trapped inside a lightweight aircraft in woodland near the aerodrome.

"They were both taken to hospital by road and air ambulance crews."

Air ambulance at the scene in East London Credit: London Ambulance Service

London Fire Brigade was called just after midday and firefighters from Hornchurch, Wennington, East Ham, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (Tuesday 4) at 12.06pm to reports of an incident at the aerodrome in Aveley Road, Upminster. “We sent numerous resources to the scene including three ambulances, a medic in a response car, two incident response officers and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. “We treated a man and woman at the scene and took them to hospital.”

