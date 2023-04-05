Play Brightcove video

For the third and final time Dame Barbara Windsor's devoted husband Scott Mitchell will run the London Marathon - and it will undoubtedly be an emotional journey.

He is leading a group of her EastEnders co-stars in raising money for the illness that lead to her death - and to honour a life well-lived.

Sally Williams joined Scott training in Regent's Park.

For more information about the Babs' Army fundraising campaign for Alzheimer's Research UK click here.