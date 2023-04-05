Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black welcome second son Phoenix via surrogate

Diver Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black have announced the birth of their second baby.

The couple revealed news of their young arrival with a simple announcement in The Times newspaper.

The one-line message read: “Black-Daley on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose.”

The London-based athlete and his Oscar-winning husband kept news they were expecting again a secret.

In 2018 Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black shared their joy at becoming parents for the first time.

The couple, who revealed the birth of Robert Ray in another brief announcement printed in the Times newspaper, shared photographs and messages on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Daley’s Instagram post, a photograph showing Robert’s feet, said: “27/06/18. Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley. The most magical moment of my life. The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son.”

Black tweeted a black-and-white photograph of them holding the baby, hands intertwined, and wrote: “Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped make our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality.”

The Times announcement read: “BLACK-DALEY On 27th June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray.”

At the time, Daley was also quoted as saying he wanted to be as good a dad as his father, who was also called Robert and died in 2011.

He spoke of how the impending fatherhood changed his perspective as he competed at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Speaking in 2018 he said: “It’s been such a crazy experience. It changes your outlook on life.

“Even on a plane. I’m never scared of flying – and as soon as there was any turbulence I was like ‘oh my God’, because there’s more than my life I have to care about now.”

The couple wed at Bovey Castle in Devon in 2017.

Black is an American film director and producer and won an Oscar for best original screenplay for Milk, a film based on the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk.

