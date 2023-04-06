Play Brightcove video

[Video from Twitter/@velorution]

CCTV captured the moment a London bus smashed into the front of a bike shop in Chelsea, South London.

Footage taken inside Velorution shows the shop owner worker leap out their seat as glass comes crashing down.

Two people can be seen walking along the street metres away from the bus as it comes to abrupt halt. They quickly back away when the vehicle collides with the shop.

There were no serious injuries and the shop owner said everyone was "perfectly ok".

The Number 19 bus to Battersea Bridge after crashing into the shop Credit: LFB Kensington and Chelsea

London Fire Brigade added: "Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision at the junction of Beaufort Street and King's Road in Chelsea.

"A double-decker bus collided with a shop. One man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

"There were no reports of anyone trapped or any other injuries.

"Road closures were in place as firefighters and partners worked to make the scene safe.The Brigade was called at 1521 and the incident was over for firefighters by 1729.

"Fire engines from Fulham and Battersea fire stations and a fire rescue unit from Chelsea Fire Station were in attendance."

Transport for London said no members of the public were injured but the driver of the bus suffered minor injuries.

"We are supporting the police and operator’s investigation into what happened," a TfL statement added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know