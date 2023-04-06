A union is marking three years since a railway worker died from coronavirus.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said the death of Belly Mujinga should lead to a greater focus on health and safety for workers.

Ms Mujinga worked at Victoria station in central London and was one of the first frontline workers to die with the virus.

She had reported being coughed and spat at by a member of the public on the station concourse and was frightened that this was how she contracted the virus, although no-one was ever charged.

Marios Alexandrou, TSSA interim president, said: “Our thoughts are with Belly’s family and friends on this third anniversary of her death.

“Belly Mujinga was a mother, wife, friend, colleague and union member. Nothing can bring her back, but she lives on in the memory of those who knew her or who learnt her story.

“All of us who were working as key workers through the pandemic know how frightening it was to be at work, especially in those early days when PPE was scarce, vaccines weren’t yet around, and we didn’t fully understand transmission.

“While we remember Belly today, our union continues to fight for safe and healthy workplaces for all of our members across the rail, transport and travel industries and we want more focus put on health and safety for all workers.”

Belly Mujinga

In 2020 police probing death of Belly Mujinga said there was no evidence of spitting.

British Transport Police interviewed a 57-year-old man but said they were not taking any further action.

The statement said: “We understand that the tragic death of Belly Mujinga has shocked many people and that the outcome of our investigation has raised questions.

“We want to be clear on why we decided not to take any further action – based on key witness statements and having reviewed the CCTV footage, there is no evidence of anyone spitting in this incident.

“Senior detectives are confident that this incident did not lead to Belly Mujinga contracting Covid-19. This is because the man in the CCTV footage who detectives interviewed as part of the investigation had a negative antibody test result for Covid-19 in the time after the incident, therefore showing that he had never had the illness.

