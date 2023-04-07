A 14-year-old girl was the victim of a fatal fire at a block of flats in east London on Thursday as police arrest a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder.

The Metropolitan Police have now launched a murder probe in Newham after the teenager died in the blaze.

London Fire Brigade were called to the fire at a block of flats in Beckton, east Lonon, at around 5.28pm on Thursday.

Five others were taken to hospital following the blaze on Tollgate Road in Beckton. Their injuries are not life-threatening and they have since been discharged from hospital.

London Fire Brigade confirmed a person had died after being found in a second-floor flat - now this has been confirmed as a 14-year-old girl.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick said: "My thoughts at this time are with the victim and their family and friends.

"Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don’t underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

"Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter Weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns."

The fire is being treated as arson.

Police have arrested a boy, 16, on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “We are at the very early stages of our investigation and are still keen to hear from anyone who has information but has not yet spoken with police.

“I understand the effect an incident of this kind will have on the local community and I reiterate Chief Superintendent Crick’s advice that anyone with concerns should speak with local officers.

"I would like to thank residents in the immediate area for their cooperation while my team conduct their enquiries.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5315/6APR.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

More follows