A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 14-year-old girl in an east London fire has been released by police.

The girl, named locally as Tiffany, died in the fire on Thursday at a block of flats in Beckton.

The Metropolitan Police said the boy has been bailed pending further inquiries until early May.

Crews from London Fire Brigade were called to the fire at a block of flats in Tollgate Road at around 5.28pm on Thursday.

Detectives are treating the fire as arson and have launched a murder inquiry.

Five others were taken to hospital following the blaze. Their injuries are not life-threatening and they have since been discharged from hospital.

Flowers at the scene on Tollgate Road in Beckton, Newham after a fire at a block of flats Credit: James Manning/PA

Speaking after the murder investigation was launched on Friday, Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads the Met’s north east command unit, said: “My thoughts at this time are with the victim and their family and friends.

“Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don’t underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

“Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

Floral tributes have been laid in memory of Tiffany, with teenagers seen hugging at the scene.

One 14-year-old girl, who arrived with her mother to lay flowers, said she was in the same year nine class as the victim.

Two girls were seen hugging and crying as they placed flowers on the pavement outside the block of flats earlier on Friday.

People hug at the scene of the flat fire, which is being treated as arson. Credit: PA

A card left at the scene said “Tiffany we love you”, and a message inside read: “So sorry for your loss.

"We are praying and thinking of you at this difficult time. We are always here for you no matter what.”

A man who said he was a family friend, who gave his name only as Godfrey, 30, said: “She (Tiffany) was an angel, I’ve even got videos of her from when she young. She spent some time with my little nephews. Those memories with her I will never forget.”

The mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said she was “deeply saddened” by the incident and offered “our deepest condolences to loved ones now in mourning”.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5315/6APR.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

