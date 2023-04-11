A child refugee was left “distressed and crying” after a teenage boy forcibly kissed him and held him against his will in the bedroom of a hotel housing asylum seekers, a court has been told. Stratford Youth Court in east London heard the 15-year-old allegedly took a 12-year-old boy to his room, where he pushed him on to a bed “more than 10 times” as he tried to escape. The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, has denied one count of sexual touching of a child under the age of 13 last year. His alleged victim, who also cannot be named and is now 13, appeared in court by video-link from a separate room and said he would feel “disgusting” if he saw the defendant again. On Tuesday, prosecutor Amanda Hamilton said both boys had been residents of a hotel in Waltham Forest, east London, at the time of the alleged assault. She said the alleged victim had been living in a room with family for several months, and the defendant had moved into a nearby room. Ms Hamilton told the court the boy said he had been playing with a friend, who later left, in the corridor before the defendant emerged from his room and asked him for help fixing his television. The boy told the defendant he did not know how to fix the television, and said that when he made to leave, the defendant “grabbed me by my hand and took me to his room”. Though the boys speak different languages, the alleged victim said they communicated in partial English and through gestures. He said the defendant started to call him “brother”, and kissed him “many times”. In his police interview, the boy indicated to his face and neck when asked where the defendant had kissed him, and gestured to his shoulders when asked how the defendant had pushed him back on to the bed. He said he eventually managed to escape and find his mother. Ms Hamilton said the boy’s mother said he had been “distressed and crying”. Police arrested the defendant the same day, and interviewed the alleged victim the following day. The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know