A passenger died on a train at Walthamstow Central train station during Tuesday morning's rush hour.

British Transport Police were called to the East London Underground Station shortly after 7.30am following concerns for the health of a passenger. Paramedics from London Ambulance Service also attended, however the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to identify the individual and inform their family. The incident is not being treated as suspicious. London Ambulance Service (LAS) said their medics arrives on the scene in five minutes.

They sent an ambulance crew, medics in two fast response cars, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).

Despite their best efforts of the LAS staff, they confirmed that the patient died at the scene. It is understood that the passenger had become 'seriously unwell' while onboard the train, a Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson said. The nature of the illness is currently unknown.

The station was shut shortly after the emergency services arrived, but it has since re-opened. The Victoria line and the Overground line, which run through the station, are now operating a good service. TfL Access tweeted this morning: "This station is temporarily closed while we deal with a customer incident." The station has since reopened as of 10.15am.

