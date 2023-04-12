London Mayor Sadiq Khan faces legal battle to prove his ULEZ plans are lawful

Play Brightcove video

Speaking ahead of today's announcement Sadiq Khan said he was determined to clean up London's dirty air

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is facing a High Court battle to prove his ULEZ plans are lawful.

A judge has agreed to hear a challenge by four London boroughs. The mayor wants to extend the ULEZ zone to all of Greater London in August.

Drivers of older cars which fail to meet modern emissions standards would face a daily £12.50 toll.

The court’s decision is an embarrassing setback for the mayor's flagship scheme to improve air quality.

He claims scientific research shows an estimated 4,000 Londoners died prematurely every yer because of toxic air.

Nick Rogers AM, City Hall Conservatives transport spokesperson, said: "The High Court has now ruled there is sufficient evidence that Sadiq Khan's ULEZ decision may have been unlawful.

"The Mayor clearly does not have the legal grounds to proceed with his ULEZ tax plans, which take money from charities, small businesses and low income Londoners who cannot afford a new car.

"Sadiq Khan should do the right thing, immediately stop work on his ULEZ expansion, and explain his actions to the court."

