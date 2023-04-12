Two teenage boys were seriously injured after a rush hour stabbing at a busy East London station on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the Elizabeth Line platform in Stratford where two 16-year-old boys were "badly injured" according to eyewitnesses.

The attack happened around 7pm when hundreds of Londoners were heading home through the busy intersection.

Speaking to ITV News London commuter, John Oxley, said: "About a third of the Elizabeth Line platform at Stratford was taped off by police.

"There were privacy screens up and paramedics were attending to a couple of people who were on the ground and badly injured.

"A lot of police there and generally quite a chaotic scene."

The platform at Stratford on Wednesday morning Credit: ITV News

Police said the two boys were in a stable condition and, so far, no one had been arrested.

"We were called at 7.05pm last night to reports of a stabbing at Stratford underground station," a statement said.

"Two 16-year-old boys were taken to hospital with serious injuries. They remain in hospital.

"There have not currently been any arrests," the statement added.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, can contact police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 490 of 11 April.

