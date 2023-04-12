London Fire Brigade has issued an urgent reminder to Londoners about charging and storing e-bikes and e-scooters safely after two separate fires over the Easter holiday.

A man was rescued and another person escaped from a property in Dalston after the staircase was damaged by fire on Sunday.

Two more people wearing escape hoods had to be rescued in a separate fire the following day in Streatham.

Firefighters said one woman and three children left the house before crews arrived.

Both fires involved an electric bike or scooter and come as the Brigade continues its #ChargeSafe campaign, which aims to highlight the fire risks associated with lithium batteries which are commonly used with e-bikes and scooters.

Deputy Commissioner Dom Ellis said: "Investigators believe a converted e-bike caught fire at the house in Dalston and we understand the bike's batteries were purchased online second-hand.

"The bike was on charge at the time and due to where it was being charged, blocked an escape route and a man had to be rescued by our firefighters via a short extension ladder.

“It is vital that you never block your escape route with anything, including e-bikes and e-scooters. And the only way to be sure of a legal, safe and reliable e-bike is to buy one in complete form, from a trusted and reputed retailer.

"Meanwhile, at the incident on Barrow Road, a smoking e-scooter was moved by an occupant from a room to a communal area of the house where the fire then spread.

"Moving the scooter significantly increased the risk to everyone inside the house and reaffirms our advice which is if you suspect there is a fire involving these types vehicles, leave it, shut the door, get out and call 999."

In 2023, on average, London Fire Brigade has been called to an e-bike or e-scooter fire once every two days – a 60 per cent increase in the rate of these fires compared to the same period as last year.