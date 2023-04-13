Play Brightcove video

The mother of the latest teenage victim of London’s knife violence has issued a heartbroken plea for ‘the killings to stop’.

Chima Osuji, 17, was knifed to death close to his home in Chingford, east London on Easter Monday.

Eyewitnesses say his attackers got out of a taxi and chased the 17-year-old music production student along Longshaw Road.

Members of the public, police and paramedics attempted to save his life, but Chima died on the pavement.

His distraught mother Donnette Thomas visited the spot to see the flowers and read messages left by his friends.

Mrs Thomas told ITV News London: "He is only 17. It is children killing children - when is this going to stop? I just can't believe it.

"He is my last child, my baby and I think this has just got to stop," said mother Donnette Thomas.

"You can see from the flowers he was such a lovely child. I am going to miss him. The whole family is distraught, we can't believe it, we think it is a dream.

"What did he do to deserve this? Why? I just can't believe it.

Flowers at the scene of the attack in Chingford Credit: ITV News

Daniel Osho, 17, who was at nursery and primary school with Chima described him as ‘the best’.

"Once you go to to know him he was the best. There was a good vibe, good energy, I am going to miss him," he told ITV News London. Chima Osuji is one of eight teenagers in London to be attacked with knives in the past ten days. Police investigating the murder have arrested three boys aged 16, 15 and 14.

