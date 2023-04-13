A predator who raped a 12-year-old girl in a toilet at London's King's Cross station has been jailed for ten years.

Alvin Tuitt, from Lewisham, targeted his young victim at a station in east London where he let her borrow a phone charger and paid for her onward journey.

After travelling with her to King's Cross he took her to a disabled toilet where he raped her and then attempted to rape her again.

His victim told police what happened later that day and the judge praised her bravery in coming forward and reporting the attack.

Detective Constable Mark Pink said: "The victim in this case was 12-years-old and was extremely vulnerable. "She has been extremely brave in telling police what happened and providing testimony to assist the investigation. The effect that this incident has had on her life and that of her family cannot be measured.

"Tuitt is a predator with a previous conviction for a similar offence and he rightfully now faces a long time behind bars."

The judge sentenced Tuitt to 10 years’ in prison with a five-year extended sentence on licence. A separate eight year sentence will run concurrently for an additional count of attempted rape on the same girl. Tuitt is also subjected to a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order and notification requirement for life.

