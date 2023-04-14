17-year-old fighting for his life after being shot in Tottenham

A 17-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot in Tottenham.

Police were called at approximately 4:20am on Thursday to Norman Road, N15.

The teenager was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

His next of kin has been informed. They continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A crime scene remains in place at the location and enquiries are ongoing.

At this early stage no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD883/13APR. You can also speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.