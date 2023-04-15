A "violent" killer who absconded while on escorted leave from a secure hospital in west London has now been found.

Mosa Jamal Abid stabbed his cousin, Moamen Settar, to death in 2016 and was sentenced under the Mental Health Act two years later after pleading guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The Metropolitan Police issued a warning saying the 26-year-old “can be violent” and should not be approached by the public if seen.

He was found in the Northolt area and returned to hospital after police received a call from a member of the public around 10am on Saturday 15 April.

Abid disappeared while on escorted leave in a newsagent on Uxbridge Road, Ealing, when he ran off at about 3pm on Monday, April 10.

The 26-year-old killed his cousin in 2016 Credit: Metropolitan Police

He was thought to have fled eastbound along Uxbridge Road before possibly entering Brent Lodge Park.

Abid's family made an appeal to find him, saying: "Mosa – if you are reading this then please do the right thing and return to hospital so you can get the care and support you need.

"Every day that goes by and we don’t know you are safe and well is heartbreaking to us.”

It comes after Abid previously absconded in October 2019 from Homerton Hospital in Hackney, east London, the force said.

The Met Police thanked the public and media for their support in publicising the appeal to find Abid.

