A speeding motorcyclist has been jailed after fatally colliding with a 12-year-old boy in North-West London.

Qusai Alomar, from Wembley, tragically died three days after he was hit by Dariusz Adamusiak's motorcycle on Harrow Road in Sudbury at approximately 5pm on 16 September 2021.

Adamusiak, from Wembley, was riding his black Yamaha motorcycle at a speed of at least 39mph, despite being in a 20mph area.

The driver stopped after the collision and remained at the scene.

Mr Alomar was making his way home from school when he was hit by the motorbike.

His body was thrown into the air and he suffered extensive injuries.

The schoolboy was taken to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, but despite the best efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries on 19 September 2021.

In her victim impact statement, his mum Taghrid Al-Fares said that she suffered “broken, wounded heart” and that she was no longer able to sleep and struggled to eat.

Qusai’s brother also feels lonely and struggles to attend school, with the family struggling with the extent of their grief.

“Given the speed you were travelling there was no time for you to react or to apply the brakes effectively,” Judge Rebecca Trowler KC said.

“It is plain that at the time of the collision you were driving at excessive speed and overtaking southbound traffic by using bus lanes when it was not safe to do so.”

Adamusiak pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to causing death by dangerous driving.

His defence barrister Matthew Hardyman said the dad-of-one had no previous convictions or driving offences.

Mr Hardyman said: "Tragically there is nothing that can be done to being back Qusai and it is impossible to imagine a case where someone has shown so much remorse and will have so much remorse for the rest of his life.”

He was sentenced to two years and 10 months' imprisonment, to serve half in custody and the remainder on licence, on Friday 14 April.

During sentencing, Judge Trowler said: “No sentence that I can pass today could ever begin to meet such an unimaginably painful loss nor compensate for the loss of such a young life.

"I am satisfied that you created a significant risk of danger, a risk that was obvious by overtaking traffic when it was unsafe to do so and driving in excess of the speed limit, failing to have regard to pedestrians who were of course vulnerable road users.”

